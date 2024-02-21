Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $418,650.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $370,600.00.
Altair Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
