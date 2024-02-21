Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $418,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $370,600.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTR

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.