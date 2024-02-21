American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,405 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,411,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 191.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333,370 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,448,000 after buying an additional 2,190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.