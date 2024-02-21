Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

