Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AHT opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

