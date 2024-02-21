Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NVR by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in NVR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in NVR by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in NVR by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $53,775,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,443.31. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

