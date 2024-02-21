AvidXchange (AVDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,369 shares of company stock worth $827,005. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after buying an additional 245,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

