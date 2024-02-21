Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $75.71.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

