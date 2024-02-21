Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

