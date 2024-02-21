Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $7,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Biohaven by 110.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 210,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 110,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Biohaven by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Biohaven by 104.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $8,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

