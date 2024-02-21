Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,521 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 313,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,766,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

