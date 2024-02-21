Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,598 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

