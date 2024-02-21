Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,003 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

