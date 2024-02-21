Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

