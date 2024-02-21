Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

