Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $8,490,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

