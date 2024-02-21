Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,876 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPK opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

