Blair William & Co. IL Has $283,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

