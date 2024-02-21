Blair William & Co. IL Has $303,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $73.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

