Blair William & Co. IL Has $356,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

