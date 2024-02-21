Blair William & Co. IL Has $387,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,586,000 after buying an additional 103,819 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.