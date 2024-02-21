Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock worth $5,217,140. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.