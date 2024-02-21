Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

