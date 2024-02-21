Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,027 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,233,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after buying an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,032,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

