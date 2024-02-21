Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after acquiring an additional 504,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.