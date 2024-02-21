Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $835,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

