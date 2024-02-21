Bradley L. Campbell Sells 4,167 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
