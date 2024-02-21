Bradley L. Campbell Sells 4,167 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

