Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 872,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Asset Management

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.