Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.57 and a 12 month high of $153.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

