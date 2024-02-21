Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Chart Industries to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GTLS opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

