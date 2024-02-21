Citigroup Inc. Acquires 151,826 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151,826 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

VKTX stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

