Citigroup Inc. Acquires 59,279 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,203,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,479. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.