Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

