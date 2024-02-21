Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

About Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

