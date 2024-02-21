Citigroup Inc. Buys 126,662 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

