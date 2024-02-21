Citigroup Inc. Buys 30,325 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,325 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 184,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $11,818,145.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,976.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,371 shares of company stock worth $25,086,158. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.