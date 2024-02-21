Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,571 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,889,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 535,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.