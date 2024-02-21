Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,944 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,068,000 after purchasing an additional 424,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,674,000 after buying an additional 229,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after buying an additional 303,500 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

CVI opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.