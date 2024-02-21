Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Up 0.6 %
IVZ stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -108.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
