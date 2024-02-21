Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,771 shares of company stock worth $4,001,966. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.