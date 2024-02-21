Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

