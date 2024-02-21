Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,288.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 32.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $283.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

