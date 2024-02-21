Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.87%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

