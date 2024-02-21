Citigroup Inc. Has $3.62 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EGP stock opened at $181.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $175.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

