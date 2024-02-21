Citigroup Inc. Has $3.82 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

