Citigroup Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDY. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $76.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.