Citigroup Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

