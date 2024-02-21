Citigroup Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

