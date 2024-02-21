Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 483.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Bruker by 3,532.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

BRKR stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

