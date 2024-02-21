Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

COLD stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

