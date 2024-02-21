Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,347 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

